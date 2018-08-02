Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact KCAP Financial (KCAP) Stock Price

Media headlines about KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KCAP Financial earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.8677832814103 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get KCAP Financial alerts:

Shares of KCAP Financial traded down $0.17, reaching $3.18, on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 322,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,809. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. KCAP Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.63.

KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. KCAP Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. research analysts predict that KCAP Financial will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. KCAP Financial’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KCAP Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of KCAP Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About KCAP Financial

KCAP Financial, Inc is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities portfolio, asset manager affiliates, and CLO fund securities. The firm prefers to invest in senior secured term loans, mezzanine debt, and equity securities primarily in privately-held middle market, and buyout companies.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for KCAP Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KCAP Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.