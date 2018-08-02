Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) Stock Price

News stories about Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Golar LNG Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the shipping company an impact score of 46.0069636005826 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMLP. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Golar LNG Partners traded up $0.17, hitting $16.77, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,051. Golar LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.64 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 16.74%. analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.577 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.87%.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

