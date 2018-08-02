Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Stock Price

News stories about Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Community West Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.1304690411023 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Community West Bancshares traded down $0.07, hitting $12.00, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $99.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

