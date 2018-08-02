Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tractor Supply (TSCO) Share Price

News headlines about Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tractor Supply earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 42.3902009894592 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Wedbush set a $60.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tractor Supply to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.62.

TSCO opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $82.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 6.34%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $1,599,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,470.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,146 shares of company stock worth $2,890,607. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.