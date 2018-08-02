Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact MRC Global (MRC) Share Price

Press coverage about MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MRC Global earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.8854172706437 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get MRC Global alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRC. ValuEngine raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research started coverage on MRC Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MRC Global from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Shares of MRC Global traded down $0.69, reaching $21.86, on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,395. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.61. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. MRC Global had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 226,864 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $4,648,443.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 25,801 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $515,761.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 436,873 shares of company stock valued at $8,861,864. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.