Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) Stock Price

Headlines about Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Melinta Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.68886885717 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of MLNT stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $166.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.15. Melinta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $14.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.13 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 327.21%. research analysts predict that Melinta Therapeutics will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MLNT. ValuEngine upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 2nd. WBB Securities upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

In related news, Director Vatera Healthcare Partners Llc bought 23,257,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $116,285,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David N. Gill bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $30,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,276,000 shares of company stock worth $116,385,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP.

