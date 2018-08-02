Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect WNS (WNS) Share Price

Media stories about WNS (NYSE:WNS) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WNS earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 48.3865431585615 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

WNS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on WNS to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Barrington Research set a $53.00 price target on WNS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on WNS from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

NYSE WNS opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. WNS has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $54.38.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

