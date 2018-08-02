Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Share Price

Media headlines about Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Westamerica Bancorporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.4737053621876 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Westamerica Bancorporation stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.85. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,412. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.02. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $64.26.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $46.89 million during the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.19%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

Westamerica Bancorporation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase 1,750,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WABC. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP Dennis R. Hansen sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $983,244.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,771.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 5,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $329,230.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,033.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

