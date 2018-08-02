Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Plantronics (PLT) Stock Price

Media headlines about Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Plantronics earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 45.5905726192528 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLT shares. ValuEngine lowered Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Plantronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of Plantronics opened at $68.61 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $41.28 and a 1 year high of $82.28. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Plantronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pamela J. Strayer sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $258,729.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Mohr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $199,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,314.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,502 shares of company stock valued at $879,191. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand.

