Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Onespan (OSPN) Stock Price

Media stories about Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Onespan earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 47.9176230719385 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Onespan alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onespan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Onespan traded up $0.50, reaching $17.75, on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 6,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,212. Onespan has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $657.09 million, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Onespan had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Onespan will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onespan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.