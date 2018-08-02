Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) Share Price

News coverage about Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Papa John’s Int’l earned a news sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.3047722332966 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l traded down $0.43, reaching $41.84, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 68,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,793. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $427.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.20 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.