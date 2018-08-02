Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Share Price

Media headlines about NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NBT Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 46.8110467017446 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NBT Bancorp traded up $0.13, hitting $40.36, on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $41.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.45 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NBTB shares. BidaskClub raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NBT Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Joseph R. Stagliano sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $227,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,098.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, commercial real estate, agricultural, agricultural real estate, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

