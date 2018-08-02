Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Graco (GGG) Stock Price

Media stories about Graco (NYSE:GGG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Graco earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.7248440248716 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Graco opened at $46.01 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Graco has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $49.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Graco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GGG. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.04.

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $684,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick J. Mchale sold 221,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $10,003,967.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 453,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,485,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,180,618. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

