Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Banco Bradesco (BBD) Share Price

Press coverage about Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Banco Bradesco earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 46.4211721589222 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Banco Bradesco opened at $8.18 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.74. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous special dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

