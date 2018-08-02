Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Itron (ITRI) Stock Price

Media stories about Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Itron earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.8805774307397 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Itron from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 340,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Itron will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp purchased 128,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $7,673,469.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lynda L. Ziegler sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $57,995.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.