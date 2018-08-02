Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Stock Price

Headlines about Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Crestwood Equity Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the pipeline company an impact score of 47.1517796557877 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 2.63.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $840.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -206.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $40.00 price target on Crestwood Equity Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

In related news, SVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 6,100 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $203,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

