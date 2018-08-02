Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ALLETE (ALE) Share Price

News coverage about ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ALLETE earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.8250981870808 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ALLETE opened at $76.39 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.30. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $66.64 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $358.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 70.22%.

ALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Mizuho cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Williams Capital cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

In other news, Director James J. Hoolihan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total transaction of $60,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,951.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,400 shares of company stock worth $184,552 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

