Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pearson (PSO) Share Price

Press coverage about Pearson (NYSE:PSO) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pearson earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 44.1503513910458 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.
- Pearson PLC (PSO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts (americanbankingnews.com)
- ProPublica Hires Reporter Jake Pearson to Cover the Trump Administration (msn.com)
- Pearson (PSO) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” (americanbankingnews.com)
- Broker Forecast – Barclays Capital issues a broker note on Pearson PLC (stockmarketwire.com)
- UFC on FOX 30 results: John Makdessi wins exciting brawl with Ross Pearson (msn.com)
Shares of Pearson opened at $11.80 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Pearson has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $12.73.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
