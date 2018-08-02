Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pearson (PSO) Share Price

Press coverage about Pearson (NYSE:PSO) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pearson earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 44.1503513910458 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Pearson opened at $11.80 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Pearson has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $12.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Societe Generale lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

