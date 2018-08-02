Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect StarTek (SRT) Share Price

Press coverage about StarTek (NYSE:SRT) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. StarTek earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.5809589807307 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of StarTek stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.82. 69,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,693. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.54 million, a PE ratio of -97.75 and a beta of 0.23. StarTek has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $66.61 million for the quarter. analysts predict that StarTek will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

StarTek, Inc provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The company's service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes.

