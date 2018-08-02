Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ONE Gas (OGS) Stock Price

Media stories about ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ONE Gas earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.9218631691123 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ONE Gas opened at $75.75 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ONE Gas has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $79.51.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $292.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.30 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 62.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $630,853. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

