Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact OM Group (OMG) Share Price

Press coverage about OM Group (NYSE:OMG) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OM Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.8151795899454 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

About OM Group

OM Group, Inc is a United States-based industrial company. The Company is engaged in serving global markets, including automotive systems, electronic devices, aerospace and defense, industrial and medical. It operates in three business segments: Magnetic Technologies, Battery Technologies and Specialty Chemicals.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.