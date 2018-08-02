Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Share Price

Media headlines about Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Scotts Miracle-Gro earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.7414982181788 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.23. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $73.81 and a 52 week high of $110.12.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $994.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.40 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.91% and a net margin of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMG. Bank of America set a $72.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

In other news, Director Brian D. Finn acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.95 per share, for a total transaction of $599,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,826.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 86,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $7,254,751.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,206,353.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,374 shares of company stock valued at $15,166,110. 29.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

