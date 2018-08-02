Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Gridsum (GSUM) Share Price

Media headlines about Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gridsum earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 42.0965204973578 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gridsum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ GSUM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,932. Gridsum has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

Gridsum Holding Inc provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.

