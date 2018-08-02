Sogou (SOGO) Shares Gap Down to $9.24

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.28, but opened at $9.24. Sogou shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 74974 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sogou from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.
The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.59.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sogou by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,415,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 167,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Sogou in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,474,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,425,000. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sogou by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.
Sogou Company Profile
Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.
