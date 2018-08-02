Sogou (SOGO) Shares Gap Down to $9.24

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.28, but opened at $9.24. Sogou shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 74974 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sogou from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.59.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $301.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sogou’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Sogou Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sogou by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,415,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 167,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Sogou in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,474,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,425,000. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sogou by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

