Sodastream International (SODA) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 30,845 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 187,126 shares.The stock last traded at $113.78 and had previously closed at $107.86.

The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.41. Sodastream International had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SODA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sodastream International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Sodastream International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sodastream International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sodastream International in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $126.00 target price on shares of Sodastream International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SODA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sodastream International by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sodastream International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after buying an additional 31,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sodastream International by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sodastream International by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sodastream International during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Sodastream International Company Profile

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, including CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and accessories for its products that are manufactured by third parties.

