Sodastream International (SODA) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at B. Riley

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $110.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sodastream International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $118.00 price objective on Sodastream International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sodastream International in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sodastream International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

Get Sodastream International alerts:

NASDAQ:SODA traded down $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $108.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,126. Sodastream International has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $111.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. Sodastream International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Sodastream International will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sodastream International in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sodastream International by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sodastream International during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sodastream International by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sodastream International during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Sodastream International Company Profile

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, including CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and accessories for its products that are manufactured by third parties.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sodastream International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodastream International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.