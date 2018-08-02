Societe Generale Analysts Give Rheinmetall (RHM) a €130.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) target price by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RHM. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. equinet set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €119.47 ($140.55).

Rheinmetall stock opened at €99.32 ($116.85) on Thursday. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €71.11 ($83.66) and a fifty-two week high of €116.80 ($137.41).

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

