Societe Generale Analysts Give ENI (ENI) a €20.00 Price Target

Societe Generale set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ENI. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.75 ($18.53) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.43 ($21.68).

Shares of ENI opened at €16.33 ($19.22) on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. ENI has a 52-week low of €12.94 ($15.22) and a 52-week high of €15.44 ($18.16).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

