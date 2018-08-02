Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 332,311 Shares of Centene Corp (CNC)

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,311 shares during the period. Centene makes up approximately 1.3% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.18% of Centene worth $44,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Centene by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Centene by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,994,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,129,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,224,000 after acquiring an additional 113,569 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Centene by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 882,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 827,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,396,000 after acquiring an additional 58,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene traded up $0.93, hitting $133.73, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,959. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Centene from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.12.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $1,150,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 472,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,071,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,800. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

