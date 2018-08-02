Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $28.22 Million Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.27% of Varian Medical Systems worth $28,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VAR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 44,000.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 181.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 188,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,406,000 after buying an additional 121,335 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 54.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 30,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.13.

Varian Medical Systems traded down $0.71, reaching $113.76, on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 10,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,751. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.23 and a 12 month high of $130.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $709.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $152,976.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,573.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $162,868.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $553,925 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

