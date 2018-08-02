Smith Asset Management Group LP Boosts Stake in PVH Corp (PVH)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in PVH were worth $32,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 3,741.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other PVH news, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,636,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $180,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,739. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH traded down $1.50, hitting $148.67, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,769. PVH Corp has a 52-week low of $118.66 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.76.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. B. Riley set a $160.00 target price on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $176.00 target price on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. PVH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.76.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

