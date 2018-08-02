Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Shares Bought by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 580,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,106,000 after buying an additional 34,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after buying an additional 112,123 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 48,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 36,165 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 21,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions traded down $0.01, hitting $94.63, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 9,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,219. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total value of $959,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,252 shares in the company, valued at $14,604,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine King sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $234,505.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,017.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

