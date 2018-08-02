SkyWest (SKYW) Price Target Raised to $63.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its price target lifted by Imperial Capital from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have an inline rating on the transportation company’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for SkyWest’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKYW. ValuEngine raised shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of SkyWest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Shares of SkyWest opened at $59.80 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.73. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.19 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 13.20%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is 11.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in SkyWest by 5.4% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in SkyWest by 12.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SkyWest by 1.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 15.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 17.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

