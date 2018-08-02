SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) CEO Russell A. Childs Sells 17,056 Shares

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $1,021,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Russell A. Childs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 31st, Russell A. Childs sold 11,543 shares of SkyWest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $692,695.43.

Shares of SkyWest traded down $0.35, reaching $59.45, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 211,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.73. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $62.45.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.19 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. CAMG Solamere Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

