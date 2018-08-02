Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Director Richard Roedel Acquires 3,974 Shares

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Director Richard Roedel bought 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.85 per share, for a total transaction of $249,765.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,315.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.47. 909,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.10, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.05. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $445.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 61.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Weatherstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.