SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Stock Price Down 5.9% on Disappointing Earnings

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) traded down 5.9% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $80.63 and last traded at $83.86. 1,218,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 333,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.16.

The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $687.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Ross Anker sold 1,821 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $133,533.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $936,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,171 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,848. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 459.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 154,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after buying an additional 126,952 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 270.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 46,215 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.31 and a beta of 1.45.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

