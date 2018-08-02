Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) has trended somewhat negative on Thursday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sinclair Broadcast Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.5219410075604 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBGI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Sinclair Broadcast Group opened at $25.40 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $40.15.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.33). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $665.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $64,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

