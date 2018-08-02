Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI):

7/31/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/31/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/18/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $49.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/29/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

6/28/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/21/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/20/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/11/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/8/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 744,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,182. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $665.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.08 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after buying an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

