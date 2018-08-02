Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Sinclair Broadcast Group posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $665.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.08 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 22.02%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group opened at $25.40 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.63. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

