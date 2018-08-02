SINA (SINA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has $94.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SINA’s continuous efforts to add consumer-centric features to the growing Weibo segment is benefiting the company. The rapid adoption of smartphones and tablet devices in the operating market is expected to boost SINA’s growth, going forward. Additionally, the scope for increased internet penetration represents significant growth opportunity for the company. SINA’s partnerships with the likes of Baidu and AutoNavi are helping it expand its mobile and Weibo offerings. However, increasing expenses remain a concern. We note that SINA is being adversely impacted by increased regulation in the fintech business, mainly pertaining to micro lending. As a consequence, SINA Pay is also being indirectly impacted. Additionally, competition within the online advertising business in China is fierce, which is a big threat. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of SINA in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered SINA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered SINA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered SINA from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of SINA in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SINA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.57.

Shares of SINA stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.88. 11,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,833. SINA has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $124.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.25. SINA had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $440.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that SINA will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SINA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SINA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SINA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SINA by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SINA by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SINA by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 144,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 48,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

