SINA Corp (SINA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) will report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SINA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.68. SINA posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SINA.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. SINA had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $440.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SINA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of SINA in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SINA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SINA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SINA during the second quarter worth $104,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SINA during the first quarter worth $131,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in SINA during the second quarter worth $206,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SINA by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SINA during the first quarter worth $402,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SINA opened at $80.26 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. SINA has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $124.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.90.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

