Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 698,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $118,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group opened at $177.75 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $145.78 and a 12 month high of $178.09. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 55.59%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$170.72” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.69.

In related news, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.28, for a total transaction of $146,270.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,265.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

