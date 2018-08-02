Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 19.87%.
Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group traded down $0.35, reaching $17.00, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.01. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $18.26.
Separately, Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 price target on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th.
About Silvercrest Asset Management Group
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
