Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 19.87%.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group traded down $0.35, reaching $17.00, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.01. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $18.26.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 price target on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Al Messina sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $40,544.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 13,103 shares of company stock worth $203,837 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

