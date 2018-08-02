Silicon Motion Technology’s (SIMO) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.32.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology traded down $0.51, reaching $54.30, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 2,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,147. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.50. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $41.36 and a 1 year high of $58.03.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 85.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,372,999 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $114,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,199 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,462 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $70,662,000 after purchasing an additional 209,757 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,181,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 19.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 708,609 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,098,000 after purchasing an additional 113,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,692,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

