Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) PT Raised to $65.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target upped by Roth Capital to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

SIMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.32.

Silicon Motion Technology traded up $0.01, hitting $54.81, on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 18,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,147. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $41.36 and a 1 year high of $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $555,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

