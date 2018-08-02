Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) recently:

8/1/2018 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Silicon Motion Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We maintain our Buy and $60 PT . SIMO issued 3Q revenue guidance below the Street as a large Chinese hypersacaler pushed out an order for Shannon Systems to 4Q. This is a multi-quarter program so we expect the associated revenue with that project to be shifted into 4Q and carry into early 2019. We don’t believe the project size has changed. Separately, NAND pricing has fallen meaningfully leading to a reacceleration in client SSD attach rates and as a result, SIMO has increased its SSD forecast to at least 30% Y/Y growth vs. 20%. With $10 net cash and nearly $4 EPS next year, we are buyers on weakness.””

7/31/2018 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion faces macroeconomic risks like political, economic and social instability and certain industry-specific regulations in geographies where the company operates. Moreover, intensifying competition in the USB flash drive controller market remains a major headwind. Markedly, the company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. Going forward, dip in smartphones sales might prove to be a drag on the revenues. Nonetheless, the company expects the increase in the availability of 64 layer 3D NAND to bring down high NAND prices, which will eventually improve results. Further, acquisitions have supplemented the company's growth initiatives. Rebuilt inventory from company’s NAND flash partners bolstered eMMC controller sales also remains a positive.”

7/5/2018 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Silicon Motion Technology was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/28/2018 – Silicon Motion Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion provides microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices and specialty RF ICs for mobile devices. The company expects the increase in the availability of 64 layer 3D NAND to bring down high NAND prices, which will eventually improve results. Further, acquisitions have supplemented the company's growth initiatives. Rebuilt inventory from company’s NAND flash partners bolstered eMMC controller sales also remains a positive. Nontheless, the company faces macroeconomic risks like political, economic and social instability and certain industry-specific regulations in geographies where the company operates. Moreover, intensifying competition in the USB flash drive controller market remains a major headwind. Going forward, dip in smartphones sales might prove to be a drag on the revenues. Silicon Motion's shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

6/22/2018 – Silicon Motion Technology is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

6/20/2018 – Silicon Motion Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/19/2018 – Silicon Motion Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion provides microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices and specialty RF ICs for mobile devices. The company expects the increase in the availability of 64 layer 3D NAND to bring down high NAND prices, which will eventually improve results. Further, acquisitions have supplemented the company's growth initiatives. Rebuilt inventory from company’s NAND flash partners bolstered eMMC controller sales also remains a positive. Nontheless, the company faces macroeconomic risks like political, economic and social instability and certain industry-specific regulations in geographies where the company operates. Moreover, intensifying competition in the USB flash drive controller market remains a major headwind. Going forward, dip in smartphones sales might prove to be a drag on the revenues. Silicon Motion's shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

6/19/2018 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2018 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion provides microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices and specialty RF ICs for mobile devices. Silicon Motion's shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company faces macroeconomic risks like political, economic and social instability and certain industry-specific regulations in geographies where the company operates. Intensifying competition in the USB flash drive controller market remains a major headwind. Going forward, dip in smartphones sales might prove to be a drag on the revenues. Nonetheless, the company expects the increase in the availability of 64 layer 3D NAND to bring down high NAND prices, which will eventually improve results. Acquisitions have supplemented the company's growth initiatives. Moreover, rebuilt inventory from company’s NAND flash partners bolstered eMMC controller sales also remains a positive.”

6/12/2018 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/7/2018 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion provides microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices and specialty RF ICs for mobile devices. The company's shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company faces macroeconomic risks like political, economic and social instability and certain industry-specific regulations in geographies where the company operates. Intensifying competition in the USB flash drive controller market remains a major headwind. Going forward, dip in smartphones sales might prove to be a drag on the revenues. Nonetheless, the company expects the increase in the availability of 64 layer 3D NAND to bring down high NAND prices, which will eventually improve results. Acquisitions have supplemented the company's growth initiatives. Moreover, rebuilt inventory from company’s NAND flash partners bolstered eMMC controller sales also remains a positive.”

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.50. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a twelve month low of $41.36 and a twelve month high of $58.03.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 281.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,557 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 58,709 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,808 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

