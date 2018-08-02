SIGMAcoin Price Hits $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (SIGMA)

SIGMAcoin (CURRENCY:SIGMA) traded 94.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One SIGMAcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. SIGMAcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $60.00 worth of SIGMAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SIGMAcoin has traded 72.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003542 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013228 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00376749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00179445 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024116 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013035 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000804 BTC.

The official website for SIGMAcoin is www.sigmacoin.org . SIGMAcoin’s official Twitter account is @sigmacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SIGMAcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIGMAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIGMAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIGMAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

