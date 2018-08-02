Siemens Healthineers (SHL) PT Set at €38.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €38.50 ($45.29) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. equinet set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.03 ($43.56).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers opened at €38.15 ($44.88) on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.