SI Financial Group, Inc. (SIFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on August 27th

SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd.

SI Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of SI Financial Group opened at $14.20 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $170.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. SI Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

SI Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter. SI Financial Group had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

In other SI Financial Group news, insider Rheo A. Brouillard sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $84,745.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,968 shares in the company, valued at $598,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

SI Financial Group Company Profile

SI Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Savings Institute Bank and Trust Company that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand accounts, such as checking accounts; and interest-bearing accounts, including NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

