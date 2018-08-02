Shotspotter (SSTI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

SSTI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shotspotter presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

Shares of Shotspotter stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,687. The company has a market cap of $459.12 million, a P/E ratio of -77.07 and a beta of -1.67. Shotspotter has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Shotspotter will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in Shotspotter during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Shotspotter during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Shotspotter during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Shotspotter during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shotspotter during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

